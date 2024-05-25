Pune civic body health chief suspended over irregularities

Following the suspension orders from the state public health department, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has suspended PMC health chief Dr Bhagwan Pawar. The order from the state government stated that Dr Pawar during suspension should report to the district hospital, Nandurbar and not leave the office without further orders. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In the order dated May 21, the action has been taken under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979.

Pawar has been accused of financial irregularities, as well as sexual and mental abuse of female colleagues during his tenure in Pune and Satara districts.

The preliminary report submitted by an inquiry committee set up on April 29 found substance in the allegations levelled against Dr Pawar, officials said.

Dr Pawar was appointed PMC health chief on March 11 by the state government for two years. However, after five months on September 5, 2023, he was relieved from his duties and transferred to Mumbai. Following the unaccepted transfer, Dr Pawar approached the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal requesting to reconsider the decision. The tribunal on October 19, 2023, reinstated Dr Pawar as PMC health officer.

“Dr Pawar has spent most of his service in Pune and Satara districts. During his tenure, there are serious complaints against him for alleged corruption; sexual and mental abuse of female colleagues. Considering the recommendations of the inquiry committee, prima facie Dr Pawar has violated the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979,” said Supriya Musale, desk officer, Maharashtra Government.

