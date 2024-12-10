Pune civic body launches drive to fix uneven chamber covers by January 15

Uneven drainage chamber covers on city roads pose a serious risk to motorists and in some cases, it also leads to accidents and health problems. To address this issue, Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) road department on Tuesday launched a campaign to level the drainage chamber covers. Over 100 uneven covers we repaired on Tuesday and the entire work is expected to be completed by January 15, said officials. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Over 100 uneven covers we repaired on Tuesday and the entire work is expected to be completed by January 15, said officials.

According to PMC data, there are more than 50,000 drainage chambers on city roads. To tackle the issue comprehensively, PMC appointed a consultant to survey roads and collect data on uneven drainage chambers.

Over 1,500 chambers in the city and nearby villages have been found to be uneven, causing inconvenience and accidents. The problem isn’t limited to drainage chambers. Covers for cables and rainwater channels are also uneven on most roads. Many spots have potholes, while some areas have steep rises, increasing the risk of accidents. Despite annual efforts to lift and level chamber covers before the monsoon, these measures are largely ineffective.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head of the road department, PMC, said, “A consultant appointed by the civic body has gathered detailed information about uneven chamber covers across the city, including photos and GPS coordinates. There are more than 1,500 such chambers in the villages under municipal limits, and work has started to fix them.”

“In the first phase, chamber covers on the city’s main roads will be prioritised. No separate budget has been allocated for the project, and the expenses will be covered using the existing road department funds,” he added.