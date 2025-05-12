Pune civic body okays 4.3-crore high-tect e-toilet project

Even as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) struggles to maintain 11 high-tech e-toilets installed across the city, it has now cleared a ₹4.31 crore plan to construct air-conditioned (AC) “smart toilets” at major entry points and the Pune railway station. These new toilets will include modern features like WiFi, mobile and laptop charging points—drawing comparisons to mall-style restrooms. These new toilets will include modern features like WiFi, mobile and laptop charging points—drawing comparisons to mall-style restrooms. (HT FILE)

Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, 11 automated e-toilets were set up in prominent locations such as Jangli Maharaj Road, Model Colony, Bhandarkar Road, Senapati Bapat Road, Vimannagar, and Taljai Tekdi. Built using ₹2 crore from the Member of Parliament (MP) fund of former MP Anil Shirole, the unmanned facilities offered automatic cleaning and user-friendly interfaces. However, poor upkeep and thefts rendered most of them unusable. Today, only three are functional.

“The civic body is now planning to relocate the remaining e-toilets to safer locations to prevent further damage,” said an official familiar with the matter.

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole, son of Anil Shirole, is currently in talks with civic officials to revive the e-toilet project and ensure better monitoring and maintenance.

Despite these setbacks, the PMC has approved a fresh project to build five high-end AC toilets in high-footfall areas. The new toilets, designed along the lines of those in malls and multiplexes, aim to provide clean, comfortable facilities to commuters and visitors.

“These modern toilets will be built near major city entry points and Pune station. They will be fully air-conditioned and equipped with smart features. The estimated cost is ₹4.31 crore,” said Sandeep Kadam, Deputy Commissioner, Solid Waste Management Department.

The five planned locations include Katraj Chowk ( ₹86.11 lakh), Balewadi on Pune-Mumbai Road ( ₹86.25 lakh), Shewalwadi Bus Depot on Pune-Solapur Road ( ₹86.35 lakh), Pune Railway Station ( ₹86.08 lakh), and Wagholi on Pune-Nagar Road ( ₹86.40 lakh). To ensure ongoing upkeep, the PMC will allow advertising rights at the sites. The toilets will be paid-use.

Currently, the city has around 1,200 public toilets, but most are in poor condition. Citizens routinely report broken plumbing, water shortages, and overall unhygienic conditions, despite the corporation spending crores on maintenance.

The push for upgraded toilet infrastructure comes after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar directed the PMC in December to build high-quality public toilets in the city.

Pune’s first modern public toilet falls into disrepair

Built in 2011 at Parvati Industrial Estate on Satara Road, Pune’s first modern toilet block featured nine seats, stylish interiors, and cost ₹10 lakh. Once a model facility, it now lies in poor condition due to years of neglect and lack of maintenance.