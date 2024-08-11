Pune civic body-run hostel turns hotspot for vector-borne diseases 

The compromised hygiene conditions at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar boys’ hostel on Ghole Road have turned the facility into a hot spot for vector-borne disease. Notably, the hostel is in close proximity to the PMC ward office. As per the PMC officials, within a week as many as 27 cases of dengue, and 13 cases of chikungunya have been reported at the hostel. (HT PHOTO)

The students in the past have sent several letters to PMC complaining about the filthy living conditions at the hostel. However, the laxity on the part of the authorities has resulted in several cases of dengue and chikungunya being reported amongst the hostel inmates.

As per the PMC officials, within a week as many as 27 cases of dengue, and 13 cases of Chikungunya have been reported at the hostel. Amongst these infected students, nine have co-infection of both dengue and chikungunya. Also, three hostel staff including a rector, a peon and a cleaner have tested positive for Dengue, the officials said.

According to officials, one hostel inmate died of suspected jaundice on July 31, and another passed away on August 3 as a suspected dengue fatality. Besides, 23 students are currently admitted at Naidu infectious disease hospital in Baner.

Dr Sudhir Patsute, medical superintendent of Naidu Hospital said 31 students from the hostel were admitted to the hospital for treatment. Out of them, eight students were discharged on Sunday.

“There are 23 students who tested positive for Dengue and Chikungunya undergoing treatment at the hospital. Two students are taking treatment on an outpatient department basis. Also, nine patients admitted are asymptomatic or had a fever for the past two to three days and now are asymptomatic,” he said.

According to the students, unhygienic living conditions and compromised cleanliness are the reasons behind the sharp spike in vector-borne disease cases. There is a garbage collection depot of PMC next to the hostel and its condition is filthy. “We had complained to the PMC more than three dozen times. It was only after the deaths of two inmates the civic body started doing their duty,” said a student on anonymity.

Nitin Udhas, chief social development officer, of PMC, said, “The PMC is providing required medical treatment and started surveillance in the area. Blood samples of more than 100 students were taken at the hostel and sent for testing. All positive students are sent to Naidu Hospital for admission and treatment. The three staff tested positive for dengue are taking treatment on an OPD basis,” he said.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer of PMC, said, “The PMC Health staff is conducting inspections to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding sites. The team is asked to intensify disease source reduction activities, including mass spraying of larvicides and fogging. Hospitals are instructed to reserve beds for dengue patients and ensure the availability of testing kits, essential drugs, and blood components,” he said.