Pune civic body serves stop-work notice to 158 real estate developers  

The Pune Municipal Corporation has served stop-work notice to 158 construction site owners for causing dust pollution following numerous complaints by citizens. The initial notice, on February 21 was issued to 208 realtors, out of which 50 complied with the notices to which the building permission department had given its assent to continue with the construction work. A survey conducted by PMC engineers between January 12 and 18 across zones I to VI has revealed numerous construction sites failing to control dust pollution. The areas with the maximum number of notices issued to halt work include Lohegaon, Hadapsar, Keshav Nagar, Undri, and Pisoli under zone VI. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Commenting on the development, Rajesh Bankar, superintendent engineer of PMC building permission department said “We had served notices to 208 projects which were causing dust pollution. Around 50 of them have complied and we have asked them to carry ahead with the construction work. For the remaining, stop work notices have been issued, and a detailed on-the-site report has been sought after which action will be initiated.”

The notice issued by PMC specifically states that construction violating MPCB norms should be stopped immediately, and officials have been authorized to take action under Section 267 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act and Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.

Pune currently has over 10,000 active construction projects, many of which are not effectively addressing dust pollution. Despite builders pledging to follow MPCB guidelines, significant lapses have been observed. As a result, the municipal commissioner has empowered officials to take strict action against violators, warning that continued construction despite notices will lead to police action.

Prominent social worker Jaymala Dhankikar in her letter to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) sought a harsh crackdown on builder polluters in the city. The letter states that despite the presence of multiple construction sites, there is a complete lack of checks and balances, resulting in rampant pollution. The builders and contractors responsible for these projects are violating various environmental laws and regulations, she stated.

Dhankikar has requested MPCB to take immediate action against these polluters through issuing notices and fines to the builders and contractors responsible for the pollution, conducting regular inspections and monitoring of the construction sites, ensuring that the builders and contractors implement effective dust control measures and prosecuting the builders and contractors for violating environmental laws and regulations.