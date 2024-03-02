 Pune civic body slaps fine on three persons for throwing garbage at public place - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Pune civic body slaps fine on three persons for throwing garbage at public place

Pune civic body slaps fine on three persons for throwing garbage at public place

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 02, 2024 10:32 PM IST

Acting on a tip-off, the Kothrud-Bavdhan regional ward office staff recently followed people who arrived at a place in vehicles and left after throwing garbage

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its drive against residents found throwing garbage at public places.

PMC solid waste department has installed CCTV cameras at some spots where citizens generally throw garbage. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Acting on a tip-off, the Kothrud-Bavdhan regional ward office staff recently followed people who arrived at a place in vehicles and left after throwing garbage.

Civic staff Vaijnath Gaikwad and his team followed the vehicles and recovered 2,000 fine each from three violators.

“We followed the vehicles and forced the violators to pick up dumped garbage and pay fines,” Gaikwad said.

PMC solid waste department has installed CCTV cameras at some spots where citizens generally throw garbage.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “We recently purchased vehicles and handed it over to the solid waste management department. There would be vigilance squad visiting various areas and take action against garbage dumping.”

The civic body plans to handover one vehicle to each regional ward office. Special squads have already been appointed to the present fleet of five vehicles.

