Pune civic body tightens rules on free water tankers to curb misuse

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has introduced stricter regulations on the supply of free water tankers after reports of misuse by contractors. A major issue has emerged, with several tanker operators reportedly having political connections. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The city receives approximately 1,400 free tanker trips, of which 1,000 are fixed allocations, while 400 trips are reserved for emergency or temporary demands. However, an investigation revealed that many of these 400 trips were being carried out without official authorisation.

Due to the lack of a proper water supply network in newly merged villages and certain areas under the old city limits, the PMC supplies water tankers free of cost. To manage this distribution, contractors are appointed, and they receive ₹1,140 per trip. Ideally, these tanker operators deliver water only as per the corporation’s instructions and submit invoices for payment.

However, a major issue has emerged, with several tanker operators reportedly having political connections. Allegations suggest that these operators are supplying water without any formal instructions and distributing it to selected areas. Additionally, some contractors have been found diverting free water outside the city limits while falsely claiming transportation costs from the PMC.

To prevent further misuse, the PMC administration has now imposed strict restrictions. Tanker operators are now prohibited from exchanging water among them, and any attempt to submit false invoices for unauthorized deliveries will result in non-payment.

Prasanna Joshi, superintendent engineer of the water supply department, said, “The rule already exists, but it was not strictly followed. During summer, water shortages worsen due to supply cuts or sudden pipeline damage, leading to increased demand for water tankers. This creates a difficult situation. So, we have instructed all junior engineers to follow the rule strictly and not supply tanker water without their permission.”