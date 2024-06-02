Pune civic body to serve notice to private landowners for garbage dumping

At a time when the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is already burdened with clearing garbage from ‘chronic spots’ aka spots where garbage is consistently being dumped, it is facing another challenge namely, clearing garbage from private premises. As a way to deal with the problem, the civic body has decided to serve notice to the owners of these private premises. Garbage being dumped in private spaces is soon becoming the PMC’s nightmare. These areas often accumulate large amounts of waste, which can rot, emanate a foul odour, and even catch fire. To address this, the PMC has decided to issue notice to the owners of these premises. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Sandeep Kadam, deputy commissioner of the PMC solid waste management department, said, “Private landowners will receive instructions to prevent waste dumping on their property, including putting up fences. We have given instruction to all ward officials to send notices. We will also mention in the notices that the open space be covered with a green net. If the owners fail to do so, we will cover it and include the expense in the landowner’s property tax.”

Additionally, to prevent citizens from dumping garbage in the city drains, protective nets will be installed along the margins of the drains and bridges. The tender process for the work has already started.

Earlier, during a survey carried out by the solid waste management department, the PMC found a total 913 chronic garbage spots across 15 ward offices in the city. The maximum number of such spots were found in Hadapsar-Mundhwa (153), followed by Nagar Road-Wadgaon Sheri (131), Sinhagad Road (98), and Kondhwa-Yewalewadi (87). For the past four months, PMC sanitation workers and Swachh waste pickers have been working to clear these spots. The task is difficult as people keep changing the spots for throwing garbage.