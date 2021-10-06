Pune civic polls 2022: PMC to elect 166 members; three each from 55 wards

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will have a total of 55 wards with each having three members for the municipal election scheduled in 2022. The total elected members would be 166. Even though 23 new villages have been merged in the PMC limits, only six members have increased in the city from the current 162.

The state election commission issued a circular on Tuesday for the structure for municipal elections 2022 and instructed municipal commissioners to initiate the panel structure accordingly.

The election commission has asked to consider the 2011 census as a base for population and plan ward geographic structure.

As per the 2011 census, the city’s population is 35.56 lakh, which includes the scheduled caste population of 4.80 lakh and the scheduled tribe population of 41,561. While doing ward structure, the election commission will have to ensure reservation accordingly.

The municipal administration’s election branch will conduct mapping of wards accordingly which would be confidential and later be published for citizens.

Elections to take place on time

Earlier there were talks among the political circle that the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government would postpone the municipal elections due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But as the state election commission has asked to prepare the geographical areas of wards, it is clear that the election would be held in January 2022 before the tenure of existing members end.

As the state election commission has asked to undertake a new ward structure, the elected members and aspiring candidates have become active and in the coming days, political development is likely to pick up pace in all municipal areas.