 Pune civic staff to undergo training for rabies elimination programme - Hindustan Times
Pune civic staff to undergo training for rabies elimination programme

ByVicky Pathare
Apr 06, 2024 09:19 PM IST

PMC's veterinary staff and animal handlers will undergo training by PATH for effective rabies elimination, ABC program, and mass vaccination to promote animal welfare.

In a first, the veterinary staff and animal handlers at the veterinary department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will undergo training as part of the rabies elimination drive. Government of India-appointed private firm PATH will train the staff for effective implementation of the animal birth control (ABC) programme and mass vaccination.

Government of India-appointed private firm PATH will train the staff for effective implementation of the animal birth control (ABC) programme and mass vaccination. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Around 150 staff will undergo the training on April 29-30.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, PMC, said, “Through training and collaboration, the handlers will play a vital role in executing the National Action Plan for dog Mediated Rabies Elimination (NAPRE) by 2030, while promoting animal welfare.

We will also call for an expression of interest for the stray dog census in the merged 34 villages. The mass vaccination will start in PMC after the dog census in merged villages is over.”

