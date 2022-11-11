Pune continues to be the second coldest city in Maharashtra

Pune continued to be the second coldest city in Maharashtra for the second consecutive day, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Friday, night temperature in the city dropped to 12.8 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature is likely to see a gradual rise in the next few days, stated IMD officials.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune said that a low pressure area has formed over Bay of Bengal on November 9.

“Under its influence, moisture incursion has started in south central parts of the state including Pune. Therefore in the coming, days partly cloudy condition over Pune is very likely, resulting in marginal rise in night or minimum temperature,” said Kashyapi.

“Partly cloudy skies is likely during afternoon. The night temperature is likely to be around 13 to 14 degrees Celsius. Whereas, day temperature is likely to remain between 31 to 30 degrees Celsius till November 14,” said Kashyapi.