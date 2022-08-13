Pune cops carry out massive combing operation, 61 arrested
Ahead of Independence Day, the Pune city police carried out a massive combing operation on Friday night.
Police teams checked about 3,381 history-sheeters during the combing operation, which started at 10 pm on Friday and went on for about three hours in the jurisdictions of all police stations of Pune city police.
According to information released by police officials on Saturday, 61 persons were arrested. Of these, two were held for selling firearms, 35 for possession of firearms, 11 under Bombay Prohibition act and 13 others under various other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The combing operation was conducted on the backdrop of Independence Day, which aimed at checking criminal records, those on surveillance, externed, wanted and absconding criminals. Separate teams were prepared by the police in their respective police stations, said officials.
The police further found eight people against whom non-bailable warrants have been issued and necessary legal action was taken against them.
Police have filed 18 cases under Bombay Prohibition Act and arrested 11 criminals. During search operation police seized 167 litre country liquor of worth ₹24,829 and two mobile phones. Under Maharashtra prevention of Gambling act police registered total four cases and arrested five persons .
During combing operation, traffic police have interrogated 1,294 suspected vehicle drivers and collected fine of ₹1,16,100 from 21 persons. During Nakabandi, Pune station police unit interrogated 1,671 vehicle drives and collected ₹ 71,500 from 21 offenders.
Police conducted search operations across 419 hotels and lodges, 145 ST, bus ,auto stands across city and taken action against 13 externed criminal from five police stations.
Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta, joint commissioner Sandeep Karnik, and additional commissioner of police (crime) Ashok Morale monitored the operation.
Gupta said, “Such combing operations would continue in the future as well to keep law and order situation in the city under control.”
-
'Role model for investors': Karnataka CM's rich tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Veteran investor and billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died on Sunday morning at 62, prompting an outburst of condolences across the country. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj S Bommai remembered the business magnate as "a role model for young investors". Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar also paid tributes to the ace investor. The minister defined Jhunjhunwala as the Warren Buffet of India and he even paid condolences to his family. He was reported to be battling health issues.
-
Karnataka: Man kills his estranged wife in family court by slitting her throat
In a shocking act, a man killed his estranged wife at a family court here on Saturday by allegedly slitting Chaitra's throat, police said. The family court was organised at Hole Narasipura to settle the discord among the couple where Chaitra (28) and Shivakumar (32) had also come. After the judge heard them, the court gave the couple the next date of hearing, Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda told reporters.
-
Rajasthan: Dalit student beaten to death for touching water pot of upper caste
Family members of a nine-year-old Dalit boy from Rajasthan, who died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday, alleged that he was mercilessly beaten by a teacher for drinking water from a pot meant for people from the upper caste. Police said the accused teacher, Chail Singh (40),has been arrested and a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act has been lodged.
-
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics