Pune cops nab sextortion case accused from Rajasthan

A mastermind running a sextortion racket was arrested by Sahakar Nagar police officials from Raipur Suketi village of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan. The accused, Shehbad Khan was nabbed on January 13 and will be produced in the Pune sessions court on Monday, said police officials on Sunday.

As per a case registered at Sahakar Nagar police station, a 23-year-old youth died by suicide after allegedly being harassed by Khan in a sextortion case. The accused had repeatedly demanded money from the victim and threatened to leak his lewd photographs and videos on social media.

According to police, the deceased, a B.Com student studying at Garware College reportedly became acquainted with a woman on social media. On September 28, the woman undressed and asked the youth to do the same. Later, the accused allegedly demanded money from the youth and threatened to leak his photographs and videos on social media.

Police informed that with the help of technical analysis, the accused was traced to be in the Bharatpur district. A team led by police sub-inspector Hasan Mulani decided to raid the location with the help of local police and arrested the prime accused in this case.

Mulani said, “Our team has been tracking the accused since the last 15 days in Rajasthan. We found that the entire village is involved in cybercrime and after much effort we arrested him.”

The police have registered an FIR at Sahakar Nagar police station following a complaint lodged by the deceased’s parents under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 384 (punishment for extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of Information Technology Act 2000.