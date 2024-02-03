Pune court appoints special bailiff to open locked bungalow on Napier Road

A city court on Thursday issued an order appointing a special bailiff to open the lock of bungalow No 22 on Napier Road. Bungalow No 22 on Napier Road. (HT PHOTO)

Joint Civil Judge Senior Division Yashdeep L Meshram allowed an application moved by Holder of Occupancy Rights (HORs) Mujeeb Abdur Rahman Khan seeking grant of mandatory interim injunction and ordered Defence Estates Officer (DEO), Pune to reopen the lock and seal of Old Grant Bungalow (OGB) Number 22 on Napier Road.

The earlier order had directed the DEO to reseal the old grant bungalow property and granted mandatory interim injunction to open the bungalow lock.

“Having considered the two applications, the court is of the considered opinion that there is no ground to stay the effect of the order dated January 30. At the cost of repetition I would again clear that any construction work at the site by the plaintiff or the other HOR will be subject to terms and conditions. Because of the lock put up by the DEO , the plaintiff or HOR s are unable to enter into the property. Therefore, the application of the DEO is likely to be rejected and at the same time the application of plaintiff is liable to be allowed,” the order stated.

The DEO, Pune circle had sealed the ₹100-crore bungalow on January 12 on account of fraudulent sale of the defence property to the current unauthorised occupiers and seeking building permission from Pune Cantonment Board in the name of the former HOR.

According to the DEO, Pune records, the HOR category has six names comprising Siraj Abdur Rahman Khan, Saifullah Javed Khan,Nazia Asad Barelvi who is represented by her power of attorney Saifullah Javed Khan, Sarfaraz Javed Khan, Mujeeb Abdur Rahman Khan and Zakia Mushir Alam Barelvi who sold the OGB to two new occupiers Rupesh Suhas Banthia and Vaishali Rupesh Banthia, both residents of Salisbury Park in Gulteki on January 27, 2023 for ₹7.50 crore.