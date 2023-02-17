Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune customs dept seizes 54 kg marijuana

Pune customs dept seizes 54 kg marijuana

Updated on Feb 17, 2023 10:15 PM IST

The narcotics cell of Pune customs busted a drug trafficking racket and seized 54kg of ganja (marijuana) on February 14

The narcotics cell of Pune customs busted a drug trafficking racket and seized 54kg of ganja (marijuana) on February 14 (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByNadeem Inamdar

The narcotics cell of Pune customs busted a drug trafficking racket and seized 54kg of ganja (marijuana) on February 14.

The customs department in its release on Friday stated that acting on intelligence received, the sleuths had kept a group of ganja handlers and couriers on its radar and later, intercepted two vehicles near Solapur.

Three carriers and two handlers were apprehended, and upon searching one of the vehicles, the officers discovered a significant quantity of marijuana.

The seized substance has been confiscated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985.

In total, five accused have been arrested, including two women from Shirur (Pune) and Ahmednagar. They are currently in custody, while further investigation is ongoing.

