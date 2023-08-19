3 pose as cyber cops, extort 50,000 from woman, held

Pune: The Warje-Malwadi police on Saturday arrested three persons for extorting money from a woman by posing as cyber police staff. The suspects managed to extract ₹50,000 from the complainant. The Warje-Malwadi police on Saturday arrested three persons for extorting money from a woman by posing as cyber police staff. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, based on a tip-off, the police nabbed the accused identified as Akshay Rajendra Jadhav, 28, from Karvenagar; Shivaji Govindrao Sangole, 34, from Narhe; and Bharat Baban Marne 45 from Swarna Hotel in Warje- Malwadi on Wednesday.

The complainant received a phone call on August 16 from one of the accused who impersonated as a woman named Manisha via a social media account luring the former to visit Swarna Hotel for a meeting. Upon arrival at the hotel, the accused posed as cyber police department officials and trapped the complainant alleging that the latter has shot videos of girls without permission. They threatened and demanded money from her to avoid police action.

Under duress and fearing exposure, the complainant handed over ₹50,000 after withdrawing the amount from ATM and ₹3,500 that she had in person to the accused.

Police probe found that Jadhav returned to the hotel and was nabbed based on technical analysis. Later, his accomplices were also arrested.

Ajay Kulkarni, inspector (crime), said, “The prime accused is Akshay.”

The Warje-Malwadi police station has filed a case under Sections 392, 384, 420, 170, 506 and 34 of the IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON