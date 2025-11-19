Pune Cycle Tour to include green corridors and animal-safe routes, says Jitendra Dudi

Ahead of the ‘Pune Grand Challenge Cycle Tour’ – a 75 km international cycling event that will pass through Pune district, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and cantonment areas – the Pune district administration has placed top priority on creating a dedicated green corridor; and enforcing strict measures to prevent animal interference, especially along the rural sections of the race route. Cyclists from nearly 50 countries are expected to participate in the race, scheduled to be held in January 2026. Dudi issued these directives during a coordination meeting with senior officials from the Pune police and transport departments held on Tuesday. (HT)

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi has emphasised that even minor obstructions could jeopardise the safety of the cyclists as well as the credibility of the race. He has instructed officials to ensure the participants’ uninterrupted movement while deploying proactive monitoring systems to keep animals off the track. The entire race route will be repaired and upgraded in advance to meet international standards, he said.

Dudi issued these directives during a coordination meeting with senior officials from the Pune police and transport departments held on Tuesday. Present at the meeting were additional police commissioner Manoj Patil; deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Himmat Jadhav; deputy superintendent of police Dilip Shinde; regional transport officer Archana Gaikwad; district planning officer Kiran Indalkar; and technical director of the event Pinaki Biaysak.

“Crowd management, security passes, movement and transport of cyclists, facilities on support vehicles, deployment and training of officials and personnel, understanding the geographical conditions of both urban and rural areas, crowd patterns, community awareness, and coordination between police and cycling organisations must be thoroughly considered,” Dudi said.

He highlighted the importance of keeping stray (and wild) animals off of the race route, especially in rural areas. “A single coordinated police unit should remain with the convoy throughout the event and a ‘green corridor’ should be created for the participants from the time they arrive up until their departure,” Dudi said.

Addl police commissioner Patil said that managing traffic and crowds on key routes during the event will require significant preparation. “Public awareness will be crucial. Officers and personnel must carry out their responsibilities diligently through detailed planning,” Patil urged.