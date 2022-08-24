Pune cyclists demand action after fatal hit-and-run at Punawale

A 43-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by a mini truck near Punawale at Katraj–Dehu road bypass on August 21. Police have identified the victim as Prashant Kumar, a resident of Balewadi.

Members of Indo Athletics Society, a city-based social athletic organisation, held a condolence meet at Ravet police station on Wednesday and demanded strict action against the culprits responsible for the death of Kumar.

In a letter submitted to the police, the organisation has highlighted the urgent need to promote safe driving and to create awareness for the safety of cyclists and runners on the road.

“In the past few months, there has been an increase in hit-and-run cases involving cyclists. While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is inviting suggestions to make Pune a cycle-friendly city, on the other hand, roads are not safe for cyclists,” said Gajanan Khaire, a member of the Indo Athletic Society.

“Strict action should be taken against the culprits responsible for Kumar’s death,” said Khaire.

The organisation plans to hold a meeting at the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner’s office at 10 am on August 30.

Saurabh Kamboj, neighbour and friend of Kumar, said, “On Sunday, Kumar left alone for the usual long-distance cycling at 6.30 am, close to Punawale, near Sentosa Park a fast-moving vehicle rammed into him overtaking from the left. He died on the spot.”

This was confirmed by another cyclist Jyotiram Chavan who was an eyewitness to the accident and he had informed the police about the same.

A first information report (FIR) regarding the incident has been registered under sections 279, 304-A, 184, 134 and 177 at Ravet police station.