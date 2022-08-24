Pune cyclists demand action after fatal hit-and-run at Punawale
43-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by a mini truck near Punawale at Katraj–Dehu road bypass on August 21
A 43-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by a mini truck near Punawale at Katraj–Dehu road bypass on August 21. Police have identified the victim as Prashant Kumar, a resident of Balewadi.
Members of Indo Athletics Society, a city-based social athletic organisation, held a condolence meet at Ravet police station on Wednesday and demanded strict action against the culprits responsible for the death of Kumar.
In a letter submitted to the police, the organisation has highlighted the urgent need to promote safe driving and to create awareness for the safety of cyclists and runners on the road.
“In the past few months, there has been an increase in hit-and-run cases involving cyclists. While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is inviting suggestions to make Pune a cycle-friendly city, on the other hand, roads are not safe for cyclists,” said Gajanan Khaire, a member of the Indo Athletic Society.
“Strict action should be taken against the culprits responsible for Kumar’s death,” said Khaire.
The organisation plans to hold a meeting at the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner’s office at 10 am on August 30.
Saurabh Kamboj, neighbour and friend of Kumar, said, “On Sunday, Kumar left alone for the usual long-distance cycling at 6.30 am, close to Punawale, near Sentosa Park a fast-moving vehicle rammed into him overtaking from the left. He died on the spot.”
This was confirmed by another cyclist Jyotiram Chavan who was an eyewitness to the accident and he had informed the police about the same.
A first information report (FIR) regarding the incident has been registered under sections 279, 304-A, 184, 134 and 177 at Ravet police station.
Lumpy skin disease among bovines raging in west U.P., cattle fairs banned
MEERUT In view of the increasing cases of lumpy skin disease in bovines in this region, the state government has banned all animal fairs (weekly or monthly markets) and transportation of animals from bordering states. An estimated over 5,000 cattle are affected by the disease in eight districts of the region (Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Bijnor ) and more than 30 animals have died so far.
50% of “missing link” on Expressway completed: MSRDC
Soon the “missing link” road connecting Khopoli exit of the Pune-Mumbai expressway on the Yashwantrao Chavan expressway and the Sinhgad Institute, Lonavla, will be a reality, as the work has been expedited by MSRDC to meet the September 23, 2023 deadline. These tunnels cover a distance of 10.55 kms, apart from cross passage every 300 metres. There are also two viaducts of 900 metres and 650 metres, including a cable-stayed bridge, covering 1.55 kms.
5-year-old boy attacked by two stray dogs in Pimpri-Chinchwad
A five-year-old boy playing at the Empire Square housing society in Pimpri-Chinchwad city was attacked by two stray dogs on Tuesday. The victim, Aarav Shrivastav suffered bites on four places. According to the police, around 1:30 pm, Aarav accompanied by his grandmother was playing near the housing society's club house when he was attacked by the two strays. The dogs bit on his head, ear, and hand.
HT education summit: India will soon become world’s start-up capital, says Subhas Sarkar
India is home to more than 100 unicorns, which was unthinkable a decade ago, and will soon become the “world's startup capital”, Union minister of state for education, Subhas Sarkar, said at the first edition of the Hindustan Times Education Summit on Wednesday. Delivering the keynote address, Sarkar said that India has already achieved the tag of “a skilled manpower nation” and many top companies of the world are led by those educated in India.
Kirloskar Vasundhara flags off student mission at Sant Tukaram School Pashan
The Kirloskar Vasundhara Ramnadhi Restoration Foundation on Thursday flagged off its one-year student mission at the Sant Tukaram School Pashan as part of its Ram Nadi restoration mission. The mission is an initiative by Kirloskar Vasundhara along with 12 other environmental organisations. Kirloskar Vasundhara began work in 2019 and in 2020, it began its student mission.
