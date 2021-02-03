IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune dist admin faces possible shortage of doses as frontline workers get ready for vaccination
Of the 1.95 lakh registered beneficiaries, over 1.10 lakh are only healthcare workers while the remaining 85,000 are frontline workers. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Of the 1.95 lakh registered beneficiaries, over 1.10 lakh are only healthcare workers while the remaining 85,000 are frontline workers. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

Pune dist admin faces possible shortage of doses as frontline workers get ready for vaccination

District administration had received 78,000 doses of both Covishield and Covaxin, of which 2,000 doses of Covaxin were sent to District Hospital, Aundh
READ FULL STORY
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:12 PM IST

The district administration is likely to face a shortage of the Covid-19 vaccine doses if the second instalment of the vaccines do not arrive in time. Frontline workers are second in line after healthcare workers to get the Covid-19 vaccine in the second round of phase II of the vaccination drive. The district administration needs close to 4.29 lakh doses, including the possible 10% wastage for about 1.95 lakh registered beneficiaries.

The district administration had received 78,000 doses of both Covishield and Covaxin, of which 2,000 doses of Covaxin were sent to District Hospital, Aundh. Of the 78,000 doses of Covishield, currently 40,780 doses are available with the authorities which include the second doses kept aside for the beneficiaries who received their first doses since January 16. Of the 1.95 lakh registered beneficiaries, over 1.10 lakh are only healthcare workers while the remaining 85,000 are frontline workers. The registration for the frontline workers is still going on which means that the number is likely to be higher.

Frontline workers include police officials, armed forces, disaster management volunteers, municipal workers, home guards, and civil defence organisations and prison staff.

The district administration is yet to receive a date to start the vaccination for frontline workers which is likely to start in the first week of this month. Dr Ashish Bharti, PMC health department chief, said, “We have not yet got the date and the link is not activated in the software. The beneficiaries have been registered and because of these technical issues no one has been able to start the vaccination for frontline workers. We have vaccinated about 7,500 healthcare workers as of now and we have 55,000 more to go. The second dose is also pending which would start from February 13. We have been told by the state that we would get the required doses shortly. Looking at the current stock it would not be enough even for the 55,000 pending healthcare workers.

Dr Bharti added, “Without completing the first round of vaccinating healthcare workers for whom we will now start the second round by mid-February, to start the first round for frontline workers is a scary situation. It would be difficult to balance the situation. Already the system is exhausted, we had a polio drive on Sunday and this has been going on for a long time now. The vaccination would go on for five days every week for months which could lead to fatigue among the staff.”

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, district health officer, said, “We have about 85,000 frontline workers registered as of Sunday in the district. We have enough doses as of now and we will get additional doses and it is a routine process. The state has committed to provide more doses whenever required.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
While presenting the municipal budget Vikram Kumar proposed an 11 per cent hike in property tax and considering this tax hike, the commissioner proposed a Rs7,650 crore budget. (HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
While presenting the municipal budget Vikram Kumar proposed an 11 per cent hike in property tax and considering this tax hike, the commissioner proposed a Rs7,650 crore budget. (HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
pune news

Pune standing committee rejects 11 per cent hike in property tax

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:21 PM IST
As the commissioner proposed a tax hike, the Nationalist Congress Party, Congress and Shiv Sena officially opposed the tax hike
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of the 1.95 lakh registered beneficiaries, over 1.10 lakh are only healthcare workers while the remaining 85,000 are frontline workers. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Of the 1.95 lakh registered beneficiaries, over 1.10 lakh are only healthcare workers while the remaining 85,000 are frontline workers. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

Pune dist admin faces possible shortage of doses as frontline workers get ready for vaccination

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:12 PM IST
District administration had received 78,000 doses of both Covishield and Covaxin, of which 2,000 doses of Covaxin were sent to District Hospital, Aundh
READ FULL STORY
Close
The comment triggered a row with BJP leaders, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding action against Usmani.(HT File Photo)
The comment triggered a row with BJP leaders, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding action against Usmani.(HT File Photo)
pune news

FIR against AMU leader Usmani over speech at second Elgar Parishad event

By Yogesh Joshi, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:15 AM IST
Sharjeel Usmani, a student leader from Aligarh Muslim University, was booked under section 153(a) of the IPC on a complaint by local advocate Pradeep Gawade for an allegedly derogatory comment on Hindu society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

SPPU’s 72nd anniversary awards declared

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:40 PM IST
Pune: To mark the 72nd anniversary of Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) foundation, the varsity declared various awards recently
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

13-year-old boy apprehended for murder of 11-year-old in Pune

By Shalaka Shinde
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:28 PM IST
PUNE: A 13-year-old boy was apprehended by Pune police on Tuesday for the murder of a 11-year-old boy in Kothrud area on January 29
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district reports 2 deaths and 360 fresh Covid-19 cases

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:59 PM IST
On Tuesday, Pune district reported two deaths due to the Covid-19 infection in 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Municipal elections: BJP to organise two-day workshop for elected members

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:54 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started preparations for the upcoming municipal elections and organised a two-day residential workshop for all the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

3-yr-old female jackal rescued and released in Otur

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Pune: A three-year-old female jackal, rescued by the forest department, Otur, Pune district, was released in the wild after medical treatment on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The brainchild of noted humourist Pu La Deshpande, the auditorium has become a hub of the city’s cultural activity. (Rahul Raut / HT Photo)
The brainchild of noted humourist Pu La Deshpande, the auditorium has become a hub of the city’s cultural activity. (Rahul Raut / HT Photo)
pune news

BJP cautious on Balgandharva revamp plan ahead of PMC polls

By Siddharth Gadkari
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:16 PM IST
The political party has decided to launch an awareness campaign regarding the project to clear misconceptions, seek public support and avoid any controversy
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

“Stonehenges” of Pune and Megalithic Man

By Saili Palande-Datar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Pune: So, do you think aliens ever landed earth? Were the gigantic pyramids, the mysterious crop circles, Inca civilisation, the giant statues of Ester and formidable looking Stonehenge of England created by them? There are numerous such architectural marvels scattered across the earth which leave you wondering about who might have created them and how! In absence of modern technology, it is almost impossible to believe that they might be product of human endeavour
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Junnar forest division resumes first leopard census project

By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:42 PM IST
Pune: Work on the first leopard census in Junnar forest division under the Pune circle has resumed from Manchar-Shirur border in Ambegaon taluka from January 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district sees 247 new Covid cases, one death

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Pune: On Monday, Pune district reported one death due to Covid-19 infection and 247 new cases in 24 hours, as per the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

36% schools reopen doors for Classes 5 to 8 students in Pune

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:59 PM IST
Pune: Over 36 per cent schools, private as well as PMC-run schools, reopened on Monday for Classes 5 to 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

At least 10 children brought for questioning in Kothrud murder

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:49 PM IST
The Pune police are in the process of questioning multiple children who were in the know of the 11-year-old child who was found dead at an open ground near Paud road on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Businessman arrested for attempted murder of policeman

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:49 PM IST
A Pune-based businessman who was booked for the attempted murder of a police constable has been arrested from the Mumbai airport on Sunday by the Pune police and remanded to judicial custody by a local court on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP