Pune dist records 9,100 new Covid cases on Friday; 70K beneficiaries vaccinated

PUNE On Friday, the district recorded 9,100 new Covid-19 cases, as per the state health department.

Also, close to 70,000 beneficiaries received a Covid-19 vaccine dose, the highest so far, since the nation-wide vaccination drive begun.

Thirteen deaths were reported, taking the death toll in the district to 8,421.

Pune’s progressive count has now gone up to 0.553 million cases, of which 0.474 million have recovered, and currently, 70,000 are undergoing treatment for the infection in hospitals or are in home isolation.

As per the state health department, Pune city saw 4,766 new cases which takes the final count to 2,86,169. Seven deaths reported on Friday, puts the death toll at 4,742.

PCMC reported 2,405 new cases, which takes the final count to 1,40,146. With two deaths reported on Friday, the death toll stands at 1,383.

Pune rural saw 1,957 new cases, taking the progressive count to 1,27,098. With four deaths reported, the death toll stands at 2,248.

Pune’s vaccination drive saw 69,845 beneficiaries get the jab. PMC saw 22,398 beneficiaries who got the vaccine dose, while PCMC saw 13,289 beneficiaries who got the vaccine. Pune rural saw highest number of vaccinations, as 34,158 beneficiaries got the dose. Of the 69,000 doses administered, 69,388 were Covishield and the remaining Covaxin.