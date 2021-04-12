Pune dist reports 9,821 cases and six deaths

Pune: Pune district on Monday reported 9,821 cases, taking the overall tally so far to 661,407. At the same time, six people succumbed to the virus, taking total death toll in Pune district to 8,612, according to the state health department.

While the cases reported were relatively low, the testing stood at 40,351, taking the positivity rate to 23.48 %, a major relief to city’s health infrastructure which is currently under stress due to higher massive spike in the number of cases in the last few days.

Positivity rate is the total number of cases tested positive for Covid-19 against the total tests done.

In the district, Pune city reported 5,034 cases and two deaths while Pimpri-Chinchwad saw 2,228 cases and single death and rural parts reported 2,559 cases and three deaths.

Vaccination drive

Pune’s vaccination saw a surge on the second day of “tika utsav”, a vaccination festival announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Of the 57,311 beneficiaries who got the vaccine, 26,145 people got the vaccine in Pune rural, areas under PMC saw 20,671 vaccinations while PCMC reported 4,557 persons vaccinated. The vaccination drive in the district was conducted in 444 sites.