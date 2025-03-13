Pune district collector asks officials to prepare tourism development plan

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi has directed officials to prepare an inclusive and eco-friendly “Pune district comprehensive tourism development plan.” Dudi emphasised that the tourism development plan should incorporate digital infrastructure to provide tourists with comprehensive information about entry fees, accommodation, refreshments, restaurants, drinking water, rest areas, and sanitation facilities at various tourist sites. (HT PHOTO)

He was speaking on Tuesday at a meeting held at the district collector’s office to discuss the integrated tourism development plan.

According to Dudi, Pune and the region is known for historical forts, religious sites, cultural and sports attractions, rivers, wildlife, biodiversity, dams, agriculture, forests, water tourism, adventure sports, birdwatching, rural tourism, and grassland safaris. Considering these aspects, Dudi has asked officials to prepare a plan.

The meeting also identified key tourist destinations, with discussions on eco-tourism, adventure sports, employment opportunities for locals, preservation of local traditions, literature, art, music, theater, and other elements that could attract more tourists.

“There is a need for meticulous planning to attract domestic and international tourists while ensuring they have access to all necessary amenities,” said Dudi.

He also instructed officials to study tourism festivals organised in other states and seek guidance from renowned architects and tourism experts to enhance the district’s tourism appeal.

Othe officials including deputy conservators of forests Tushar Chavan, Mahadev Mohite, and Amol Satpute, deputy director of Tourism Shama Pawar, district planning officer Kiran Indalkar, assistant district planning officer Ganesh Dani, among others.