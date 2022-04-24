Pune district collector orders self govt institutions to prepare flood mitigation plans
PUNE The district collectors’ office has issued directions to all local self-governing institutions to prepare a draft plan for mitigating flood inundation crisis by mapping all the flood-prone areas of the district.
The district collector has also issued directions to conduct audits of old structures in the region. The directions come in the wake of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting sound rainfall during the forthcoming monsoon season.
According to the district collectorate, the directions were being issued in wake of flooding, landslides and house collapse incidents reported during monsoon which causes human, animal and property losses during the rainy season.
The directions for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) include setting up a disaster management cell and appointment of a nodal officer. Also, the PMC administration has been directed to create awareness about the dangers of parking vehicles in the riverbed area during monsoon, when high volume of rain water is released from the dams, leading to vehicles getting washed away in strong currents of river floodwaters.
The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has also been directed to appoint a nodal officer and set up a disaster management cell at the earliest.
The detailed guidelines include cleaning of riverbed areas of trash, water hyacinth, cleaning and reconstruction of broken stormwater drains, cutting dangerous and large tree branches, survey of slums prone to flooding, survey of dangerous accident spots and spraying the area that is prone to spread of infectious diseases.
The PMC had come under sharp criticism for its inept handling of disaster management set up during the past few years which had led to large scale flooding of the city in the past.
UP Board copies’ evaluation: Examinees to get full marks for out of course questions
UP Board's high school and intermediate examinees of 2022 can look forward to bagging extra marks as a bonus, courtesy errors or questions asked in the exams from the 30 percent syllabus curtailed this time owing to the pandemic. The evaluation of more than 2.25 crore answer-sheets of 47,75,749 students, which started at 271 evaluation centres spread across the state on April 23, will conclude on May 5.
Rlys to remove illegal encroachments near Talegaon station
PUNE Coming down hard on illegal encroachments on railway-owned land, the Pune railway division has sent out notices to 64 illegal encroachments on railway land near the Talegaon railway station. As per the information given by the Pune railway division, there are illegal encroachments by 63 persons near the Maharashtra Institute of Medical Education and Research which is close to the Talegaon railway station.
PMPML to rent out diesel buses to Solapur civic body, commuters unhappy
PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited is all set to rent out their diesel buses to smaller municipal corporations, and soon they will be giving 20 diesel buses to the Solapur Municipal Corporation. This is the first time when a public transport body from Pune will rent out their buses to another governing body in the state. The PMPML also plans to provide CNG buses to IT companies.
Toy trains to chug again in Pune gardens
This summer, children are up for a treat as the Pune Municipal Corporation is set to begin operation of the toy trains in five gardens city. The toy trains in the city were shut for two years due to the pandemic. Besides this toy train, toy trains at Nanasaheb Peshwe talav, Katraj; Shivaji udyan, Wadgaonsheri; Bhairavsinh Ghorpade udyan, Ghorpadi peth; and the newly inaugurated toy train at Jawalkar udyan, Karvenagar; will soon be operational.
Investigate kidney transplant case, submit report before May 5: Court orders Koregaon Park police station
PUNE A Pune judicial magistrate court has directed the Koregaon Park police station to inquire into the kidney transplant case and file a report on or before May 5. To date, the health department and the directorate of medical education have taken multiple steps, including suspending the superintendent of the BJ Medical College, and also suspending the license for an organ transplant at Ruby Hall Clinic where the transplant took place.
