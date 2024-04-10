 Pune district collector seeks PMC report on ‘no water, no vote’ banners - Hindustan Times
Pune district collector seeks PMC report on ‘no water, no vote’ banners

BySiddharth Gadkari
Apr 10, 2024 08:50 AM IST

After the residents of Khairewadi slum last week put up banners reading, ‘no water, no vote’, Pune district collector has asked PMC to submit report on the issue

PUNE: After the residents of Khairewadi slum in the Shivajinagar area last week put up banners reading, ‘no water, no vote’, the Pune district collector has taken cognisance and asked the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to submit a report on the same. Acting on the district collector’s instructions, the PMC water supply department, meanwhile, is trying its best to improve water supply in the Khairewadi area.

After the residents of Khairewadi slum last week put up banners reading, ‘no water, no vote’, Pune district collector has asked PMC to submit report on the issue. (HT)
The Khairewadi slum sits on an area of 16,349 square metres in Shivajinagar. As per the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), there are 476 authorised slumdwellers staying in Khairewadi. Last week, these slumdwellers put up banners which read, ‘no water, no vote’ as they are receiving water supply at low pressure.

According to PMC officials, the water problems in Khairewadi are due to ‘technical issues’. The area was supposed to receive water from an overhead tank near the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) through a supply pipeline. However, work on the supply line hasn’t been completed because of ‘technical issues’.

As per the PMC officials, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has instructed that voter turnout should increase and accordingly, the administration has started raising awareness about this. The Pune district collector has taken note of last week’s ‘no water, no vote’ banners, given that Lok Sabha elections are currently underway. In Khairewadi, where there are over 2,000 voters, the water issue could impact voting. Consequently, the district collector has sought a report from the PMC to address the water problem.

A PMC water supply department official said, “Currently, water is being supplied through tankers (three to four tankers per day). Some water supply lines have been disturbed due to metro construction, affecting water supply. Presently, water is being provided to Khairewadi from the SNDT overhead water tank. However due to low pressure, residents aren’t receiving enough water.”

Efforts are underway to supply additional water through the SPPU overhead water tank, with the expectation that the problem will be resolved soon. Once it is resolved, a report will be submitted to the Pune district collector. Before this, the residents need to remove the ‘no water, no vote’ banners, said a PMC official. Thereafter, we will be able to submit a report confirming the resolution of the water problem, he said.

PMC receives incomplete complaints about water tankers

In response to PMC’s call for citizens to report instances of tanker drivers demanding money for what is otherwise supposed to be free water supply, the civic body has received three complaints within three days. All three complaints have originated from the Hadapsar and Phursungi areas. However, the individuals filing the complaints have not provided their names, the names of the tankers, vehicle numbers, or contact numbers. As a result, PMC is unable to take action based on these complaints.

News / Cities / Pune / Pune district collector seeks PMC report on 'no water, no vote' banners
Follow Us On