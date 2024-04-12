Pune district has maximum voters in Maharashtra

Even as 95 million voters across 48 constituencies in Maharashtra gear up to cast their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) elections, Pune district stands out for having the highest number of voters in the state. Whereas in four districts namely Nandurbar, Gondia, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, the number of female voters is more than the number of male voters. Voting will be held in Maharashtra in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Voting will be held in Maharashtra in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. On Wednesday, April 10, the Election Commission of India (ECI) released voter information, revealing a total of 92,491,806 registered voters in Maharashtra as of April 8, 2024. Of these, 48,081,638 are male; 44,404,551 are female; and 5,617 belong to the third gender.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

At 8,282,363 voters, Pune district has the highest number of voters spread across four LS constituencies namely Pune, Shirur, Baramati and Maval. Among the four LS constituencies of Pune district, Shirur tops the list with 2,527,241 voters; followed by Baramati with 2,326,487 voters; Pune with 2,047,389 voters; and Maval with 1,355,914 voters.

At 7,356,596 voters, the Mumbai suburbs boast the second-highest number of voters in the state after Pune district. Thane comes a close third with 6,579,588 voters; followed by Nashik district with 4,808,499 voters; and Nagpur with 4,272,366 voters.

Female voters outnumber males in four districts

In the four districts of Ratnagiri, Nandurbar, Gondia and Sindhudurg, the number of female voters is higher than the number of male voters. For instance, Ratnagiri has 1,303,939 voters including 672,916 females and 631,012 males. Similarly, Nandurbar has 1,276,941 voters with 639,320 females and 637,609 males. Gondia district has 1,092,546 voters with 551,264 females and 541,272 males. Sindhudurg has 662,745 voters with 332,025 females and 330,719 males.

Additionally, five districts — Ahmednagar, Solapur, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar — have over 3 million voters each. Ahmednagar leads with 3,647,252 voters; followed by Solapur with 3,647,141 voters; Jalgaon with 3,522,289 voters; Kolhapur with 3,172,797 voters; and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with 3,048,445 voters. Furthermore, districts like Buldhana, Amravati, Yavatmal, Nanded, Raigad, Mumbai city, Beed, Satara, Sangli, and Palghar have over 2 million voters each.