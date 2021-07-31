Pune district reports 1,046 new Covid cases, 10 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 1,046 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths in 24 hours on Saturday. This took the progressive count to 1.089 million of which 1.054 million have recovered, 18,751 deaths and 15,674 are active cases currently in hospitals undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 51,000 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 573 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 328,246 and with four deaths reported, the death toll went up to 6,233. Pune city reported 297 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 503,859 and reported four more deaths on the day with the toll at 8,883 while PCMC reported 176 new cases and the progressive count went up to 257,281 and with two more deaths reported the toll stood at 3,360.

Pune also saw 51,026 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Saturday and totally 6,291,920 vaccines have been administered in total, including 4,699,945 first dose and 1,591,975 are second dose. A total of 375 sites conducted vaccination on the day of which 180 are government and 195 private.