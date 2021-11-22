Pune district reports 128 new Covid cases, one death

Pune: As of Monday, Pune district has reported 128 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million of which 1.13 million have recovered, 20,018 deaths and 2,125 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 54,000 doses of vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 48 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 367,246 and the death toll stood at 6,948 as one more death was reported. Pune city reported 48 new virus cases which took the progressive count to 522,533 and the death toll stood at 9,212 as no more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 32 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 269,512 and the toll stood at 3,509 as no more deaths were reported.

Pune district also saw 54,819 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Monday and in total 12,719,746. Of which 8,002,211 are first doses and 4,717,535 are second doses. A total of 687 sites saw vaccination of which 538 were government centres and 149 were private.