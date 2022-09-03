Pune district reports 13.86% Corbevax wastage

As the Covid cases are on a decline, Pune district has reported vaccine wastage at 13.86 per cent due to less use of Corbevax. The overall wastage percentage of Corbevax is higher than the Maharashtra state which is at 13.31 per cent.

Adults who have taken Covishield or Covaxin as their primary coronavirus series vaccination can take Corbevax as their booster dose.

Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer, said that so far in Maharashtra, 72,495 doses of Corbevax are used as a precaution dose.

“In Pune district 1,054 Corbevax doses have been used as precaution dose. Maximum Corbevax doses used as a precaution dose are in Latur with 20,307 doses followed by Jalgaon which reported 12,671 doses,” said Dr Desai.

He added that Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Hingoli, Jalna, Palghar, Sangli, Wardha and Yavatmal have reported zero doses of the Corbevax vaccine.

Dr Desai added that there is not much awareness regarding the precaution dose of Corbevax.

“Even though the central government has given permission for Corbevax as a precaution dose, beneficiaries are not very keen to take it. Many beneficiaries in urban areas are not very keen to take the booster dose. As the vile of Corbevax has 20 doses the wastage overall is higher,” said Dr Desai.

“The vaccines available with the state healthcare department have the expiry date of December and January. And there is ample stock of all vaccines with the health department as of now. There are 1,780,220 doses of Corbevax vaccines with the state,” said Dr Desai.

The state currently has 1,423,100 doses of Covaxin and 724,530 doses of Covishield. The state average for Covaxin wastage is 3.69 per cent and for Covishield is 0.52 per cent.