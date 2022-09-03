Pune district reports 13.86% Corbevax wastage
As the Covid cases are on a decline, Pune district has reported vaccine wastage at 13
As the Covid cases are on a decline, Pune district has reported vaccine wastage at 13.86 per cent due to less use of Corbevax. The overall wastage percentage of Corbevax is higher than the Maharashtra state which is at 13.31 per cent.
Adults who have taken Covishield or Covaxin as their primary coronavirus series vaccination can take Corbevax as their booster dose.
Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer, said that so far in Maharashtra, 72,495 doses of Corbevax are used as a precaution dose.
“In Pune district 1,054 Corbevax doses have been used as precaution dose. Maximum Corbevax doses used as a precaution dose are in Latur with 20,307 doses followed by Jalgaon which reported 12,671 doses,” said Dr Desai.
He added that Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Hingoli, Jalna, Palghar, Sangli, Wardha and Yavatmal have reported zero doses of the Corbevax vaccine.
Dr Desai added that there is not much awareness regarding the precaution dose of Corbevax.
“Even though the central government has given permission for Corbevax as a precaution dose, beneficiaries are not very keen to take it. Many beneficiaries in urban areas are not very keen to take the booster dose. As the vile of Corbevax has 20 doses the wastage overall is higher,” said Dr Desai.
“The vaccines available with the state healthcare department have the expiry date of December and January. And there is ample stock of all vaccines with the health department as of now. There are 1,780,220 doses of Corbevax vaccines with the state,” said Dr Desai.
The state currently has 1,423,100 doses of Covaxin and 724,530 doses of Covishield. The state average for Covaxin wastage is 3.69 per cent and for Covishield is 0.52 per cent.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
-
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
-
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
-
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
-
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics