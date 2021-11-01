Pune district reports 139 new Covid cases on Monday

PUNE On Monday, Pune district reported 139 new Covid-19 cases and no new deaths due to the infection, as per the state health department. The progressive count now stands at 1.15 million out of which 1.13 million have recovered, 19,943 deaths reported and 3,210 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 60 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 365,407 and the death toll stood at 6,892.

Pune city reported 50 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 520,815 and the death toll stood at 9,199.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 29 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 268,693 and the toll stood at 3,503.

Pune district also saw 18,356 vaccinations as per the CoWIN dashboard on Monday and in total 1,21,26,447. Out of which 7,849,295 are first doses and 4,277,152 are second doses. A total of 586 sites saw vaccination out of which 431 were government centres and 155 were private centres.