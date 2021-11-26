Pune district reports 231 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths on Friday

PUNE As per the state health department, Pune district reported 231 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours on Friday. Three Covid deaths were reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours. No deaths were reported from Pune rural. One death was reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and two deaths were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the last 24 hours.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 522,913 Covid cases and 9,216 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 269,735 cases so far and a total of 3,510 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 367,613 cases so far and 6,971 deaths due to covid.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 1,160,261 Covid cases. Of this, 1,138,137 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 20,047 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 2,077 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 665 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra, taking the total to 6,480,061. The recovery rate in the state is 97.7%.

Across Maharashtra, 852 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 34 deaths were reported The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently 78,122 people are in home quarantine and 1,052 people are in institutional quarantine in the state.