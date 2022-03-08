Pune district reports 235 new Covid cases, one death
PUNE Pune district reported 235 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,508 deaths and 1.187 are current active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 72 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 424,989 and the death stood at 7,143 as one death was reported. Pune city reported 133 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 679,227 and the death toll stood at 9,427 as no more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 30 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,012 and the toll stood at 3,588 as no death was reported.
Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Tuesday, saw 17.38 million doses registered. Of which, 9.51 million are first doses, 7.62 million second doses and 241,431 were precautionary doses. A total of 461 sites saw vaccination of which 362 were government centres and 99 were private.
