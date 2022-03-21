Pune district reports 24 new Covid cases

PUNE Pune district reported 24 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,513 deaths and 358 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported no new Covid cases which kept the progressive count to 425,361 and the death toll stood at 7,144. Pune city reported 11 new cases which took the progressive count to 679,759 and the death toll stood at 9,429. PCMC reported 13 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 34,717 and the toll stood at 3,590.

As per the Co-WIN dashboard, as of Monday, Pune district saw total 17.53 million doses being registered. Of which 9.54 million are first doses, 7.73 million second doses and 258,240 precautionary doses. A total of 479 sites saw vaccination of which 398 were government centres and 81 private.