Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 24 new Covid cases
pune news

Pune district reports 24 new Covid cases

PUNE Pune district reported 24 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours
Pune district reported 24 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Pune district reported 24 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 11:48 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Pune district reported 24 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,513 deaths and 358 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported no new Covid cases which kept the progressive count to 425,361 and the death toll stood at 7,144. Pune city reported 11 new cases which took the progressive count to 679,759 and the death toll stood at 9,429. PCMC reported 13 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 34,717 and the toll stood at 3,590.

As per the Co-WIN dashboard, as of Monday, Pune district saw total 17.53 million doses being registered. Of which 9.54 million are first doses, 7.73 million second doses and 258,240 precautionary doses. A total of 479 sites saw vaccination of which 398 were government centres and 81 private.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out