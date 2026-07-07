15 unforgettable things to do in Mauritius in 2026: The experiences that made my 7-day trip truly special

Mauritius turned out to be so much more than the postcards let on. I went in expecting the usual—perfect white sand, luxury resorts, and blue water as far as you can see. It definitely has all of that, but the actual island has a completely different side to it. Over a week, I went from flying over forest canopies on a massive zipline to exploring the history inside old sugar mills, eating my way through busy street food stalls, and catching the sunset over dinner by the water. No two days looked the same. If you are planning out a first-time itinerary or just want to get out of the resort bubble, these are the exact experiences that made the trip for me. 15 best experiences in Mauritius,

1. Embrace the beauty of Poste Lafayette I started my trip at the Radisson Blu Poste Lafayette Resort & Spa, and it was honestly the absolute best choice. This side of the island feels completely untouched. You get these massive waves crashing against the sand, which makes the whole place feel super peaceful and tucked away from the usual crowded tourist spots.

Just sitting by the water, catching the sea breeze, and listening to the ocean was the perfect way to unwind and get a feel for Mauritius. On top of that, the food was great, the outdoor setups were lovely, and getting to just relax by the beach or pool was amazing. The staff was also a huge bonus and made the stay even better.

2. Stay at The Bay Club at Anahita The Bay Club at Anahita gives you that perfect mix of luxury without trying too hard. It sits on a massive, green property right next to a bright blue lagoon, so you get plenty of privacy and space to breathe. Having your own plunge pool depending on what kind of room you opt for, the quiet vibe, and a staff that genuinely looks out for you makes it incredibly easy to just unplug and enjoy the island. Honestly, it feels like the moments you only seen in the movies.

3. Fly across the island on the 1.5km Signature Zipline One of the best parts of my trip was visiting Vallée Adventure Park (formerly called La Vallée des Couleurs). They have this massive 1.5-kilometre zipline that sends you flying over forests and valleys crazy fast. I actually started singing out loud at one point just to cope with the nerves, which made it hilarious and way more fun. The adrenaline rush was insane, but seeing that colorful landscape from all the way up there is what I’ll remember the most.