Belgium mocks Folarin Balogun red card decision after knocking out USMNT as FIFA confirms sanctions: ‘Overturn this’
Matt Freese's costly error shifted momentum as Belgium sealed a 4-1 win over the USMNT to set up a World Cup quarterfinal against Spain.
Belgium booked its place in the World Cup quarterfinals with a commanding 4-1 victory over the United States men's national soccer team on Monday.
The result came against the backdrop of the ongoing controversy surrounding Folarin Balogun, who was cleared to play despite receiving a red card in the previous round.
Belgium takes a jab at Balogun decision
Belgium even appeared to take a swipe at the controversy surrounding Folarin Balogun after securing the win.
Following the final whistle, the team shared a photo of Romelu Lukaku celebrating while gesturing toward the US supporters as if asking them to make some noise, accompanied by the caption: “Overturn this.”
Although Balogun featured in the Round of 16 encounter, FIFA has now released a detailed statement from the Chairperson of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee outlining the sanctions imposed on both the striker and US Soccer.
FIFA announce punishment for Balogun, USMNT
On Monday afternoon, FIFA confirmed that Balogun and the United States Soccer Federation had each been penalized, with a total fine of USD 40,000 issued in relation to the incident.
The governing body's statement explained:
"Folarin Balogun was sent off on a red card in the 64th minute for serious foul play following a VAR review.
After the match, he entered the field of play to celebrate with his teammates despite his expulsion"On 5 July 2026, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee found Balogun guilty of both infringements, imposed a one-match suspension (suspended on probation for one year) and a USD 40,000 fine, and notified the parties of the decision…"
Also read: Jurgen Klopp blasts Trump-Infantino links, says Balogun red card had 'no two ways' before USA vs Belgium
The statement further added, "The US Soccer Federation was declared jointly liable for payment of the fine pursuant to Article 6.5 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code."
Balogun return proves futile
FIFA's decision to allow Folarin Balogun to play despite his red card drew widespread criticism from fans and figures across the football world, particularly after reports claimed the governing body reviewed the case following a call from the White House to Gianni Infantino.
Ultimately, however, Balogun's availability made little difference for Mauricio Pochettino's side, as Belgium cruised into the quarterfinals with a convincing 4-1 victory over the USMNT.
Belgium punished USMNT ruthlessly
Charles De Ketelaere starred with two goals, while Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku also found the net for the Red Devils.
The United States' only goal came through Malik Tillman, whose free-kick took a deflection off a Belgian defender before finding the back of the net.
USA collapse after error
Belgium's third goal proved to be the turning point of the match after a costly mistake from goalkeeper Matt Freese.
The American goalkeeper rushed outside his penalty area in an attempt to clear the ball, but Belgium quickly regained possession and finished into an unguarded net from long range.
Up to that point, the USMNT had looked competitive and created several promising opportunities. However, conceding the third goal in the 57th minute shifted the momentum completely.
Also read: Balogun red card appeal: FIFA President Gianni Infantino breaks silence ahead of USA vs Belgium; ‘did receive a call…’
As the clock ticked down, the Red Devils tightened its grip on the game, piling on pressure before adding a fourth goal late on.
Belgium will now meet Spain in the quarterfinals on Friday after the Spanish side eliminated Portugal in the Round of 16.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More