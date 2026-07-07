Belgium mocks Folarin Balogun red card decision after knocking out USMNT as FIFA confirms sanctions: ‘Overturn this’

Following the final whistle, the team shared a photo of Romelu Lukaku celebrating while gesturing toward the US supporters as if asking them to make some noise, accompanied by the caption: “Overturn this.”

Belgium even appeared to take a swipe at the controversy surrounding Folarin Balogun after securing the win.

The result came against the backdrop of the ongoing controversy surrounding Folarin Balogun, who was cleared to play despite receiving a red card in the previous round.

Belgium booked its place in the World Cup quarterfinals with a commanding 4-1 victory over the United States men's national soccer team on Monday.

Although Balogun featured in the Round of 16 encounter, FIFA has now released a detailed statement from the Chairperson of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee outlining the sanctions imposed on both the striker and US Soccer.

FIFA announce punishment for Balogun, USMNT On Monday afternoon, FIFA confirmed that Balogun and the United States Soccer Federation had each been penalized, with a total fine of USD 40,000 issued in relation to the incident.

The governing body's statement explained:

"Folarin Balogun was sent off on a red card in the 64th minute for serious foul play following a VAR review.

After the match, he entered the field of play to celebrate with his teammates despite his expulsion"On 5 July 2026, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee found Balogun guilty of both infringements, imposed a one-match suspension (suspended on probation for one year) and a USD 40,000 fine, and notified the parties of the decision…"

Also read: Jurgen Klopp blasts Trump-Infantino links, says Balogun red card had 'no two ways' before USA vs Belgium

The statement further added, "The US Soccer Federation was declared jointly liable for payment of the fine pursuant to Article 6.5 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code."

Balogun return proves futile FIFA's decision to allow Folarin Balogun to play despite his red card drew widespread criticism from fans and figures across the football world, particularly after reports claimed the governing body reviewed the case following a call from the White House to Gianni Infantino.

Ultimately, however, Balogun's availability made little difference for Mauricio Pochettino's side, as Belgium cruised into the quarterfinals with a convincing 4-1 victory over the USMNT.

Belgium punished USMNT ruthlessly Charles De Ketelaere starred with two goals, while Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku also found the net for the Red Devils.

The United States' only goal came through Malik Tillman, whose free-kick took a deflection off a Belgian defender before finding the back of the net.

USA collapse after error Belgium's third goal proved to be the turning point of the match after a costly mistake from goalkeeper Matt Freese.

The American goalkeeper rushed outside his penalty area in an attempt to clear the ball, but Belgium quickly regained possession and finished into an unguarded net from long range.