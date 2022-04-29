Pune district reports 29 new Covid cases, one death
The district on Friday reported 29 new cases of Covid-19 and one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. One death was reported in Pune rural.
As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 680,409 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 347,519 cases and 3,627 deaths due to Covid.
Pune rural has reported 425,590 total cases so far and 7,204 Covid deaths.
The progressive count in the Pune district stands at 1,453,518 Covid cases. Of this, 1,432,758 patients have recovered and there has been a total of 20,544 deaths and 216 active cases.
As per the state health department, 128 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7,728,756 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%.
Across Maharashtra, 148 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Friday and two Covid deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.
The state health department stated that of 80,161,150 laboratory samples, 7,877,577 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 9.83% of patients till Thursday.
-
Fuel price rise: Commuters paying additional surcharge on trips planned months ago
Increasing fuel and CNG prices have led to an increase in the rates of private cab service providers as most of the cars which used to operate at Rs12 per km are now operating at Rs15 per km. Commuters who had booked in advance for road travel have also been asked to pay an additional surcharge as fuel prices are on the rise.
-
Meet Mumbai’s new NCB zonal director Amit Ghawate
Mumbai: a 2008 batch Indian Revenue Service officer, Amit Ghawate was recently announced as successor to Sameer Wankhede, the controversial former zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau, whose term ended in December 2021. A resident of Pune, the 42-year-old was trained as an architect at the Bharatiya Kala Prasarini Sabha's college of architecture in Pune. He cleared the UPSC examination in 2008 and was selected to join the IRS.
-
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: What Makes Mumbai Great?
What is Mumbai best known for? Its glamorous entertainment industry? Its omnipotent business barons? Its soaring high-rises and sweeping shoreline? Its teeming slums and overcrowded commuter trains . Recently, on a trip away from the city, the question intrigued me.
-
Protect livestock, pets during heatwave: doctors
With livestock and pets at risk from extreme heat as mercury touches record high in the city and across the country, veterinary doctors and caretakers share general suggestions to keep animals safe. Cattle is a secondary source of income for many households in and around Pune district. Dr Prashant Salve, livestock development officer (extension), panchayat samiti, Ambegaon, said home pets as well as cattle may suffer from summer stroke due to rise in temperature.
-
UP ministers barred from accepting gifts above ₹5,000
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh's ministers have been barred from accepting any gift/present or memento above ₹5,000, as per the code of conduct circulated among them. Under the provisions of the code of conduct, the ministers have been asked to give up ownership, management or running of the trade with which he/she has remained connected. Ministers or their family members are also expected to not accept any political or religious contribution.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics