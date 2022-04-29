Pune district reports 29 new Covid cases, one death

The district on Friday reported 29 new cases of Covid-19 and one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. One death was reported in Pune rural.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 680,409 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 347,519 cases and 3,627 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 425,590 total cases so far and 7,204 Covid deaths.

The progressive count in the Pune district stands at 1,453,518 Covid cases. Of this, 1,432,758 patients have recovered and there has been a total of 20,544 deaths and 216 active cases.

As per the state health department, 128 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7,728,756 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%.

Across Maharashtra, 148 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Friday and two Covid deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

The state health department stated that of 80,161,150 laboratory samples, 7,877,577 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 9.83% of patients till Thursday.