Pune district reports 33 new Covid cases, 3 deaths
PUNE Pune district on Thursday reported 33 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. No death was reported from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Two deaths were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and one death was reported from Pune rural on Thursday.
As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 679,814 Covid cases and 9,431 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 347,197 cases so far and 3,590 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 425,378 total cases so far and 7,145 Covid deaths.
In Pune district, there are 1,452,389 Covid cases. Of this, 1,431,633 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,516 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 240 active cases in the district.
As per the state health department, 255 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7,724,214 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. Across Maharashtra, 139 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 3 Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%. The state health department stated that of 79,113,785 laboratory samples, 7,872,956 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 9.95% of patients till Thursday.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics