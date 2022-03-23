Pune district reports 36 new Covid-19 cases
PUNE Pune district reported 36 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20513 deaths and 308 are current active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,366 and the death toll stood at 7,144. Pune city reported 19 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 679,778 and the death toll stood at 9,429. PCMC reported 12 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,182 and the toll stood at 3,590.
Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Tuesday saw in total 17.55 million doses being registered in the district. Out of which 9.55 million are first doses, 7.74 million are second doses and 2,60,962 were precautionary doses. A total of 465 sites saw vaccination out of which 387 were government centres and 78 were private.
-
