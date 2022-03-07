Pune district reports 59 new Covid cases, no death
PUNE As per the state health department, Pune district reported 59 new Covid-19 cases and no death due to the infection on Monday. The progressive count stands at 1.45 million out of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,507 deaths reported and 1,239 are current active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 15 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 424,917 and the death toll stood at 7,142. Pune city reported 29 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 679,094 and the death toll stood at 9,427. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 15 new Covid19 cases and the progressive count went up to 346,982 and the toll stood at 3,588.
As of Monday, in Pune district, a total of 17.37 million doses have been registered, as per the CoWin dashboard. Out of which 9.51 million are first doses, 7.61 million are second doses and 240,204 were precautionary doses. A total of 509 sites saw vaccination out of which 408 were government centres and 101 were private.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
EU lawmakers to push for ban on new 'golden passports', visas for Russians
EU lawmakers say in their report that ending such schemes could have a significant economic impact in some countries. They are therefore proposing the gradual phaseout of golden passport schemes and tight rules for residence arrangements, including much more rigorous checks on applicants.
-
2,145 FIRs lodged for poll code violations during UP elections
As many as 10,233 arms, 10,582 cartridges, 232 explosives and 336 bombs were seized, while 186 factories manufacturing illegal weapons were busted by the police till March 7.
-
Anurag Thakur launches Mahila Suraksha Kavach in Himachal on Int'l women's day
Of the 108 motorbikes flagged for the police department of the northern hill state, 12 have been earmarked for Hamirpur district, 14 for Una, 18 for Bilaspur, 22 for Kangra, 18 for Chamba, 22 for Sirmaur, and two for Mandi district.
-
Explainer: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. Here is a deeper look at what will happen with a US ban on Russian oil.