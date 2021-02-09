IND USA
Pune district reports 7 deaths, 497 fresh Covid cases
Pune district reports 7 deaths, 497 fresh Covid cases

Pune: On Tuesday, Pune district reported seven deaths due to Covid-19 infection in 24 hours
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:42 PM IST

Pune: On Tuesday, Pune district reported seven deaths due to Covid-19 infection in 24 hours. The city reported 497 new cases which took the toll to 3.92 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.78 lakh have recovered, 8,061 have been reported dead and 6,081 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

The city reported 228 new cases taking the final toll to 200,316 and six deaths which took the death toll to 4,559. PCMC reported 98 new cases taking the final toll to 97,891 while zero deaths were reported which took the death toll to 1,318. Pune rural reported 171 new cases which took the final toll to 94,059 while one death was reported which took the death toll to 2,142.

The department reported that 2,554 patients were discharged on Tuesday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.61 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 95.74%. Also, 2,515 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to over 20.48 lakh. In addition, 35 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 52,637. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.51%. Of 15,058,995 laboratory samples 2,048,802 have been tested positive (13.61%) for Covid until Tuesday. Currently, 167,694 people are in home quarantine and 1,805 are in institutional quarantine.

