Pune district reports 937 fresh Covid cases, 16 deaths in 24 hours

Pune: The district reported 937 new Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths in 24 hours. For the second day in a row, the district has reported less than 1,000 new virus cases. The figure took the progressive count to 1.053 million cases of which 1.020 million have recovered, 16,890 deaths and 16,467 are active cases currently in hospitals undergoing treatment or in home isolation.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 448 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 309,285 and with 16 more deaths the death toll stood at 5,778. Pune city reported 281 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 493,806 and reported zero deaths on the day and the toll remained 8,165 while PCMC reported 208 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 250,492. With no death reported, the toll was 2,745.

The state reported that 8,623 patients were discharged and in total 5,809,548 Covid patients have been discharged after full recovery until Tuesday. The recovery rate in the state is 96%. Also, 8,085 new cases and 231 Covid deaths were reported in the state on Tuesday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.01%. Of 41,398,501 laboratory samples, 6,051,633 have been tested positive (14.62 %) for Covid until Tuesday. Currently, 621,377 people are in home quarantine and 3,584 in institutional quarantine.