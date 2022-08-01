Pune district reports highest 1st dose coverage in Maharashtra

The state health department officials noted that many beneficiaries are now familiar with the importance of vaccination and hence turnout is good.With initiatives like Har Ghar Dastak and free booster vaccination for 18 years and above, July has seen at least 115,963 beneficiaries receiving vaccination on an average everyday which has now bypassed the average jab counts for March and April for Maharashtra. Pune district has reported a first dose coverage of 106.05 per cent, highest in Maharashtra.

Average vaccination per day in February was 268,309 and in March the number was 183,830. Whereas in April, average vaccination per day was 115,994 doses across Maharashtra.

Speaking about vaccination, Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer said, “The response due to Har Ghar Dastak and free booster vaccination for 18 years and above has seen a rise as beneficiaries are keen to finish their vaccination. These two initiatives have given a boost to vaccination.”

According to the state health department , there is 89.93 per cent first dose coverage in Maharashtra whereas in Pune district has reported a first dose coverage of 106.05 per cent. In first dose coverage, Pune has reported the highest coverage for first dose across Maharashtra.

For the second dose, Maharashtra has reported 74.44 per cent second dose coverage. For Pune district, the second dose coverage is 90.67 per cent which is second highest across Maharashtra after Mumbai. Mumbai has reported second dose coverage of 95.10 per cent.