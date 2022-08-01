Pune district reports highest 1st dose coverage in Maharashtra
The state health department officials noted that many beneficiaries are now familiar with the importance of vaccination and hence turnout is good.With initiatives like Har Ghar Dastak and free booster vaccination for 18 years and above, July has seen at least 115,963 beneficiaries receiving vaccination on an average everyday which has now bypassed the average jab counts for March and April for Maharashtra. Pune district has reported a first dose coverage of 106.05 per cent, highest in Maharashtra.
Average vaccination per day in February was 268,309 and in March the number was 183,830. Whereas in April, average vaccination per day was 115,994 doses across Maharashtra.
Speaking about vaccination, Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer said, “The response due to Har Ghar Dastak and free booster vaccination for 18 years and above has seen a rise as beneficiaries are keen to finish their vaccination. These two initiatives have given a boost to vaccination.”
According to the state health department , there is 89.93 per cent first dose coverage in Maharashtra whereas in Pune district has reported a first dose coverage of 106.05 per cent. In first dose coverage, Pune has reported the highest coverage for first dose across Maharashtra.
For the second dose, Maharashtra has reported 74.44 per cent second dose coverage. For Pune district, the second dose coverage is 90.67 per cent which is second highest across Maharashtra after Mumbai. Mumbai has reported second dose coverage of 95.10 per cent.
-
Land forcibly taken from rightful owners, will take fight to SC: MP Manish Tewari
Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament Manish Tewari on Sunday announced that he will take the fight of all people, whose land was being forcibly taken away by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, to the Supreme Court of India. The INC national spokesperson said nobody had any problem with the government taking back the panchayat land from encroachers. The Congress MP claimed that the government had started fiddling with the revenue records also.
-
Himachal CM launches ‘Pragatisheel Himachal’ programme from Chamba
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday launched “Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh”, a state-level programme commemorating 75 years of the formation of Himachal Pradesh from Chamba's historic Chaugan Ground on the concluding ceremony of International Minjar Fair. Addressing the people on the occasion, the chief minister said that when the nation was celebrating 75 years of Independence, Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its formation.
-
Murder on PU campus: High court seeks fresh probe report from Chandigarh Police
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a fresh probe report from the Chandigarh Police into the murder of 60-year-old Seema Goyal, wife of Panjab University professor BB Goyal, whose body was found at their campus residence on November 4, 2021. During the hearing, the police informed the court that Seema's a resident of Ludhiana, brother Deep, who had demanded that the probe be handed over to an independent agency was produced at Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, for narco analysis. However, he was declared unfit for it on account of his health conditions.
-
BJP betraying youth of Himachal: Congress leader Rajinder Singh Rana
In a stinging attack on the state government, Congress working president and Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Singh Rana accused the BJP regime of betraying the youth of the state by putting “jobs on sale”. Rana also slammed the BJP government at Centre and state over the issue of inflation. “However, the Centre and the state government were mum on the issue while common masses reel under unrelenting inflation,” he said.
-
45% solar panels at Mohali government schools yet to become functional
It's been around a year since rooftop solar panels were installed at government schools in Mohali district, but around 45% of these are yet to become functional. The reason: These cannot be connected with the power supply lines of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited due to pending electricity bills to the tune of around Rs 18 lakh. The panels were installed by the Punjab Energy Development Agency under the on-grid solar net metering project scheme.
