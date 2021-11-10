Pune district sees 241 new Covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Pune: As of Wednesday, Pune district has reported 241 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million of which 1.13 million have recovered, 19,976 deaths and 2,951 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 25,000 doses of vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 111 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 366,262 and the death toll went up to 6,922 as three more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 87 new virus cases which took the progressive count to 521,503 and the death toll was 9,202 and no more deaths were reported on the day. PCMC reported 43 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 269,040 and the toll stood at 3,503 as no more deaths were reported.

Pune district also saw 25,469 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Wednesday and in total 12,260,275. Of which 7,882,347 are first doses and 4,377,928 are second doses. A total of 557 sites saw vaccination of which 398 were government centres and 159 were private.