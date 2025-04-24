Pune doctors save preterm baby diagnosed with Rotavirus-related Encephalitis

In a rare and challenging case, doctors at Ankura Hospital in Aundh have successfully treated a preterm baby diagnosed with Rotavirus-related Encephalitis—a condition that can lead to serious brain complications if not diagnosed early. The baby, born at 35 weeks and weighing just over 2 kg, was one of the twins delivered through invitro fertilisation. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The baby, born at 35 weeks and weighing just over 2 kg, was one of the twins delivered through invitro fertilisation (IVF). Initially discharged after a brief NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) stay for mild breathing issues, the infant was brought back to the hospital on the ninth day of life with unusual symptoms such as lethargy and poor feeding but no fever, vomiting or diarrhoea—symptoms usually linked with infections like Rotavirus, as per a statement released on Wednesday.

Doctors were puzzled. Dr Anusha Rao, consultant neonatologist, said, “We ruled out common conditions like neonatal sepsis and birth-related oxygen shortage. An MRI of the brain showed subtle white matter changes—areas critical for brain communication—suggesting Encephalitis. However, common viral PCR panels on CSF tested negative.”

Dr Umesh Vaidya, head of NICU, said that what made this case more unusual was the absence of typical signs of infection and the presence of bradycardia—slow heart rate—and short pauses in breathing. “In such delicate cases, even small symptoms can be vital clues,” he said.

Dr Vaidya further informed that Rotavirus is commonly known for causing Gastroenteritis and it has been associated with neurological complications such as seizures and Encephalopathy. “Exact incidence in neonates is not well established. However, primarily because most studies and surveillance systems focus on older infants and children (typically six months to five years’ old) where Rotavirus is most prevalent. Neonatal cases are likely underreported, and Encephalopathy may be missed or misattributed to birth-related Hypoxia or metabolic issues,” he said.

Dr Siddharth Madabhushi, consultant neonatologist and medical director, said, “With other viruses ruled out, the team decided to test a stool sample for Rotavirus, a common cause of diarrhoea in infants. The result was positive—confirming Rotavirus as the cause of brain inflammation. In neonates, the virus may not appear in cerebrospinal fluid, so stool testing becomes important,” he explained.

Since the baby was just 15 days’ old, he hadn’t been given the Rotavirus vaccine which is scheduled after six weeks of age. Treatment continued with supportive care, antibiotics, and seizure medication. Over the next few days, the baby’s condition steadily improved. By day 12, his heart rate and feeding returned to normal. On day 17, he was discharged in stable condition, alert and feeding well. A follow-up plan is now in place to track the baby’s development, said officials.

Dr Shiji Chalipat, paediatric neurologist, pointed out that Rotavirus Encephalopathy remains under-recognised in clinical practice. “In neonates, Encephalopathy with or without seizures or fever is commonly attributed to birth-related causes, infection or metabolic causes. This case reminds us that even common viruses like Rotavirus can present in uncommon ways. A high index of suspicion and early imaging are crucial.”

The baby’s parents have expressed deep gratitude to the doctors and NICU team for their compassionate care. “They (the team) gave our baby a second chance at life,” the parents said.