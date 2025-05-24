Pune dowry death: Ajit Pawar visits Vaishnavi’s family amid public outrage

A week after the alleged suicide of ex-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rajendra Hagawane’s daughter-in-law Vaishnavi, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday visited the residence of the victim’s family in Wakad. This is a serious incident, and there is no political interference in the case. Five people have been arrested, and they will face the strictest punishment, says Pawar. (Hindustan Times File)

The 26-year-old’s death has sparked widespread public outrage, due to allegations of physical and mental harassment over dowry demands.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Pawar said, “This is a serious incident, and there is no political interference in the case. Five people have been arrested, and they will face the strictest punishment.”

“Earlier, our party workers had visited the family, and through them, I spoke with Vaishnavi’s father. I assured him that I would personally visit the family. I came here along with the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner and the investigation officer,” he said.

Pawar further stated that accused Rajendra and Sushil Hagawane were evading police by changing their locations and switching phones but were eventually tracked down and arrested. “A competent public prosecutor will be appointed. The Kaspate family has suggested some names, and we are working on approaching them to ensure that the prosecutor can act without any external pressure and justice can be served,” he said.

When asked about allegations made by Mayuri Jagtap-Hagawane, elder daughter-in-law of Rajendra Hagawane, Pawar said, “If we find any wrongdoing on the part of any police officer or personnel, strict action will be taken.”

Jagtap-Hagawane alleged that in November 2024, when she approached Paud police to file a harassment case against the Hagawane family, the police refused to register her complaint.

Pawar, who was reportedly present at Vaishnavi and Shashank’s wedding, had earlier denied his links with Hagawane. He claimed that if any party workers were involved in any wrongdoing, how is he responsible for it?

Meanwhile, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during an event in Western Maharashtra said the strictest possible legal action will be taken against those responsible.

“Driving someone to the point of suicide is unacceptable. We will ensure that every legal provision is used to take the harshest action against the accused,” he said.