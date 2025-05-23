Pune dowry death case: In-laws abused me in the past: Mayuri Jagtap

Following the alleged death by suicide of Vaishnavi Hagawane over dowry harassment, her sister-in-law Mayuri Jagtap, the eldest daughter-in-law of the Hagawane family, alleged on Thursday that she had also faced physical assault at her in-laws’ place when she was living with them. Mayuri alleged that had the police taken cognisance of her complaint in the past, Vaishnavi’s life could have been saved. Police have arrested Vaishnavi’s husband Shashank Hagawane, mother-in-law Lata, and sister-in-law Karishma on charges of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“The police took money to hush up the case against us and them (in-laws) when I had lodged a complaint. Fed up with the constant harassment by the in-laws, I moved to my parents’ house 18 months back,” she alleged.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Vaishnavi’s husband Shashank Hagawane, mother-in-law Lata, and sister-in-law Karishma on charges of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Father-in-law and NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane and elder brother-in-law Sushil are on the run.