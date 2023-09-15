News / Cities / Pune News / Pune FDA raids food factory, seizes adulterated milk stock worth 10.73 lakh

Pune FDA raids food factory, seizes adulterated milk stock worth 10.73 lakh

ByNadeem Inamdar
Sep 15, 2023 12:32 AM IST

FDA flying squad raids adulterated milk production racket in Pirangut, seizes material worth ₹10.73 lakh. Establishment ordered to close, goods destroyed.

In a major crackdown, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) flying squad, busted a milk production adulteration racket inside a factory in Pirangut and seized material worth 10.73 lakh during a raid on Wednesday evening.

FDA busted a milk production adulteration racket inside a factory in Pirangut (HT PHOTO)
FDA busted a milk production adulteration racket inside a factory in Pirangut (HT PHOTO)

According to the FDA authorities, several complaints were received regarding manufacturing and sale of adulterated milk products including ice cream at Krishna Food Centre.

The FDA officials stated that they had seized adulterated skim milk powder, ice cream, vegetable and Palmolive oil worth 10.73 lakh. Two tonnes of adulterated ice cream were confiscated and had to be disposed of as it was unfit for consumption.

The FDA authorities further ordered closure of the establishment as it was violating business and FDA rules and regulations. Sweets, snacks, sauces and spices produced from the adulterated material were being sold without any impunity in the market, said officials.

The raid was carried out jointly by FDA assistant commissioner Narayan Sarkate, food safety officers Asmita Gaikwad, and Sopan Ingle. According to Sarkate, “The adulterated products posed a serious health risk and were meant to be sold in Pirangut, Ghotawade Phata, Bhukum, Bhugaon, and other areas. All the seized goods were subsequently destroyed to prevent their further distribution which would have let to a serious health hazard.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out