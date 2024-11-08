Pune feels slight chill as minimum temperature drops to 15.2 degrees

As winter sets in, Pune city is experiencing a significant drop in minimum or nighttime temperatures. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius on November 7 whereas areas like NDA and Loni Kalbhor logged a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius. With plummeting mercury levels, there is a winter feel to the city with cold at night and fog late in the night and early in the morning. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On October 26, Pune city recorded a temperature of 16.7 degrees Celsius after which minimum temperature rose gradually and touched 19.9 degrees Celsius on November 1. From November 1 to 7, minimum temperature dropped from 19.9 degrees Celsius to 15.2 degrees Celsius which is below-normal temperature as per the IMD. The outskirts of the city, too, experienced a significant drop in minimum temperature with some areas logging 13 degrees Celsius. With plummeting mercury levels, there is a winter feel to the city with cold at night and fog late in the night and early in the morning. Maximum temperature too has reduced marginally. On November 1, maximum temperature was recorded as 33.1 degrees Celsius which dropped to 31.9 degrees Celsius on November 7.

According to IMD officials, the westward movement of the remnant of Cyclone Dana which hit the Odisha coast resulted in an increase in both maximum and minimum temperatures. But with moisture in the atmosphere now reducing and no active system over Maharashtra, it is experiencing dry weather conditions and reduction in temperatures.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad continues to be at a ‘moderate’ level. The overall air quality index (AQI) in Pune was recorded as 127 with several areas such as Nigadi, Shivajinagar, Lohegaon, Karve Road, Katraj Dairy and Wakad recording an AQI of more than 100 as per the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s (IITM’s) Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS). The air quality is expected to drop further in the next 24 hours.