Pune: Flood control project grinds to a halt as 200 crore state funds remain unreleased

A ₹200 crore flood control project in Pune has ground to a halt as the Maharashtra government is yet to release funds promised for the project, six months following approval. The delay has forced the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to cancel all tenders related to the construction of protective boundary walls along the city nullahs and the Ambil Odha. The issue has sparked fresh safety concerns after a boundary wall of a housing society in Padmavati collapsed during heavy rain on Tuesday. The funds were meant to help the PMC to build critical flood mitigation infrastructure, especially after the 2019 deluge which caused extensive damage to properties near the Ambil Odha. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The state sanctioned ₹200 crore in funds following repeated demands from the minister of state for civil aviation and cooperation Murlidhar Mohol who took up the matter with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The funds were meant to help the PMC to build critical flood mitigation infrastructure, especially after the 2019 deluge which caused extensive damage to properties near the Ambil Odha. Back then, the civic body had faced restrictions on utilising its own funds, making state assistance necessary for such a large-scale project.

Tenders were floated for the project which received bids 15 to 20% lower than the estimated cost. However, objections from a few MLAs over favouring certain contractors stalled the progress of the project. Accusations and counter-accusations flew between the ruling party and the opposition and despite the political drama, the sanctioned ₹200 crore never reached the PMC.

Political tug-of-war stalls crucial work

While the PMC awaited the funds to initiate the construction of protective boundary walls, opposition leaders alleged that internal politics had derailed the process. Former corporator Ashwini Kadam from the Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (SP) claimed that contractors close to certain legislators had been excluded from the tenders, leading to an intentional delay in disbursal of funds.

“Was the ₹200 crore announcement just an election gimmick?” Kadam questioned, hinting that the decision may have been politically motivated ahead of the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

Citizens on edge as monsoon draws close

The heavy downpour Tuesday night sent alarm bells ringing across low-lying areas near Ambil Odha. Many residents, fearing a repeat of the past flooding, moved their vehicles to safer zones anticipating rising water levels.

“The government must prioritise this project before the monsoon intensifies. People living near water bodies are gripped by fear every time it rains,” said Rupesh Adsul, a local resident from Sahakar Nagar.

Whereas Jagdish Khanore, chief superintendent engineer of the drainage department, said, “Two weeks ago, we sent a letter to the district collector and requested the state government to release the funds for building the retaining walls along the Ambil Odha. We hope that the PMC will get the funds soon. Only after that will we be able to begin the construction work.”

“Right now, there is no risk of flooding along the Ambil Odha. We have cleaned and deepened the Katraj Lake which has increased its water-carrying capacity. We have also cleaned the Ambil Odha so that rainwater can now flow easily through the stream,” Khanore said.