Pune forest dept pays 18.60 crore as wildlife damage compensation in 2.5 years

In an indicator of the escalating man-animal conflict in the Pune forest circle – Pune, Junnar and Solapur divisions – the forest department has disbursed a total ₹18.60 crore in compensation over the last two-and-a-half years from January 1, 2023 to July 31, 2025 towards losses caused by wild animal attacks. Notably, the Junnar division – which has long grappled with man-leopard conflict – accounts for the highest number of claims and payouts. Junnar continued to be the most affected division with a worrying rise in leopard attacks leading to 10 human deaths in 2024 alone. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to official data, the forest department paid ₹7.91 crore in wildlife damage compensation in 2023 which increased to ₹8.40 crore in 2024. During the first seven months of 2025, the department paid ₹2.28 crore in compensation however an expected spike in animal activity post-monsoon could lead to greater man-animal conflict in the coming months, officials said.

From January 2023 to July 2025, the forest department processed around 12,081 compensation claims for damages ranging from human deaths and injuries to crop destruction and loss of domestic animals. Statistically speaking, the majority of claims were for cattle loss followed by crop damage and human casualties. So far this year, a total 2,912 compensation claims have been submitted out of which, 1,974 claims have been accepted and processed for compensation. However, 154 claims stand rejected due to discrepancies or lack of evidence. Another 360 cases are currently pending with range forest officers and assistant conservators of forests for verification, highlighting the procedural delays that often frustrate affected citizens seeking timely compensation.

Between January 2023 and July 2025, there were 80 attacks on humans reported across the three divisions of the Pune forest circle out of which, 15 were fatal. Junnar continued to be the most affected division with a worrying rise in leopard attacks leading to 10 human deaths in 2024 alone.

Furthermore, at least 11,276 domestic animals, mainly cattle, were reported killed by wild animals during the same period. Additionally, farmers reported around 2,384 cases of crop damage with the losses not only impacting local livelihoods but also increasing pressure on forest officials to respond more effectively in man-animal conflict zones.

Apart from leopards, other species contributing to the man-animal conflict include: wild boars, Indian gazelles (Chinkara), blackbucks, and Sambar deer. These animals often raid farmlands and kill or injure livestock, especially in areas bordering forests, leading to increased tension between local communities and wildlife authorities.

Meanwhile, forest officials say efforts are ongoing to mitigate the man-animal conflict through awareness campaigns, rapid response teams, and installation of traps or cages in sensitive areas. However, rising numbers point at the need for a more comprehensive and proactive conflict management strategy.