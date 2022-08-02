Pune girl rescued after falling from rock at Kataldhar waterfall
Supriya Gavne, a trekker from Pune was rescued by the Shivdurg team after she fractured her leg at Kataldhar waterfall near Lonavla on Sunday.
A group of six people from Pune went for a trek at Kataldhar
Near the waterfall, Gavne slipped on a rock, and was seriously injured. A trekker from another group Prajakta Bansod managed to get in touch with the Shivdurg rescue team.
After receiving information, the Shivdurg rescue team coordinated with its members while gathering safety materials and reached the spot from Fanasrai village within one-and-a half-hours. She was given immediate first aid and taken on a stretcher.
“She was in pain when our group reached the spot. We decided to bring her down on the stretcher. Since it is a hilly region bringing her down was not an easy task,” said Sunil Gaikwad, a member of the Shivdurg team.
Kataldhar is located in Ulhas Valley near Lonavla on the route towards Udhewadi Village base village for Rajmachi Fort. Trek starts from Fanasrai village as there is only one route to reach Kataldhar Waterfall. The route to the waterfall is slippery and one needs to cross dense forest before reaching the waterfall.
Dadumajra legacy waste: HC seeks fresh action-taken report from Chandigarh MC
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a fresh action-taken report from the municipal corporation on removal of legacy waste from Dadumajra. In its 46-page action taken report, the MC had told the court that it had cleared 4.2 lakh metric tonnes of the 5 LMT of legacy waste. The remaining waste would be processed by March 2023, it said, adding that 30,000 LMT of waste per month is being cleared.
Dr Raj Bahadur yet to receive call from CMO over meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Confusion prevails over the resignation of eminent spine surgeon Dr Raj Bahadur as the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. Neither has the governor accepted Chief minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation yet, nor has Dr Bahadur heard from chief minister's office. As per information, Mann spoke to the V-C after the incident and expressed regret over the minister's behaviour. Jauramajra's phone remained switched off after the incident.
Five ‘most-wanted’ gangsters arrested in Panchkula
Police have arrested five most-wanted members of the Bhuppi Rana gang accused in an extortion case. Deputy commissioner of police Surender Pal Singh said a team of crime branch unit, led by in-charge Rajesh Kumar, arrested the most-wanted criminals from Sector 19 in the last week. The first accused, Harsimran Singh of Navipur village in district Ambala, has been booked in five cases under the Arms Act and others in Ambala, Panchkula and Mohali.
Now, only data uploaded on PU’s internal portal to be considered for promotions
Panjab University has instructed its faculty members to regularly upload the data on the varsity's internal resource portal, through the respective chairpersons and only the data uploaded on the portal will be considered while submitting applications seeking promotion or extension of service. The step has been taken by the varsity with an imminent NAAC visit and improving the rankings. Notably PU is facing problems in collecting data departments to prepare a self-study report (SSR).
Staff crunch at Mohali admn complex: With 40 posts lying vacant, staffers being run ragged
With approximately 1,000 people visiting the DC office on a daily basis, certain applications and pending tasks are bound to slip through the cracks, and many a times overwhelmed and overworked staffers end up in the line of firing of irate applicants. 'Common man the ultimate sufferer' DC Office Employees' Union president Gurmukh Singh says despite multiple representations, authorities are dragging their feet over filling vacant posts.
