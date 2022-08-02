Pune girl rescued after falling from rock at Kataldhar waterfall

Supriya Gavne, a trekker from Pune was rescued by the Shivdurg team after she fractured her leg at Kataldhar waterfall near Lonavla on Sunday.

A group of six people from Pune went for a trek at Kataldhar

Near the waterfall, Gavne slipped on a rock, and was seriously injured. A trekker from another group Prajakta Bansod managed to get in touch with the Shivdurg rescue team.

After receiving information, the Shivdurg rescue team coordinated with its members while gathering safety materials and reached the spot from Fanasrai village within one-and-a half-hours. She was given immediate first aid and taken on a stretcher.

“She was in pain when our group reached the spot. We decided to bring her down on the stretcher. Since it is a hilly region bringing her down was not an easy task,” said Sunil Gaikwad, a member of the Shivdurg team.

Kataldhar is located in Ulhas Valley near Lonavla on the route towards Udhewadi Village base village for Rajmachi Fort. Trek starts from Fanasrai village as there is only one route to reach Kataldhar Waterfall. The route to the waterfall is slippery and one needs to cross dense forest before reaching the waterfall.